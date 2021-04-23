This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
