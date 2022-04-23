Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
