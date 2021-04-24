 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

