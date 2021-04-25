Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
