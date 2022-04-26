Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
