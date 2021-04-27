For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
