Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
