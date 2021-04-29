 Skip to main content
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

