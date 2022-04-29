Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
