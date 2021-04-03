 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

