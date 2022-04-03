Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.