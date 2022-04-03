Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
