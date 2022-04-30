 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

