Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

