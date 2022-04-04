 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular