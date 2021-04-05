 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

