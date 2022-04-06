This evening in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
