Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.