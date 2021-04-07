Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today.…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 de…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tues…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temper…