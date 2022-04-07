This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
