This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today.…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 de…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tues…