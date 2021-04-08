 Skip to main content
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

