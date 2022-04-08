Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
