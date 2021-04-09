For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
