Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

