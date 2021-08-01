This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
