This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
