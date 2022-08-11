Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.