Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.