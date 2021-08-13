 Skip to main content
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97.02. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

