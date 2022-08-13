Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
