Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
