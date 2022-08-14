Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Peri…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast br…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday.…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast…