This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
