Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

