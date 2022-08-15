This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
