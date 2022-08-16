 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular