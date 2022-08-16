Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
