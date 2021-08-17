This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 68-degree low is foreca…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a …