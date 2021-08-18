 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics