Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.