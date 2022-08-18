This evening in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Peri…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is f…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees to…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rocky Mount will see …