Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Friday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Lo…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 68-degree low is foreca…