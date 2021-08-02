 Skip to main content
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

