This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloud…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a dr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…