This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
