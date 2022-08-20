 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

