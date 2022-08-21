Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is f…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees to…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rocky Mount will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should re…