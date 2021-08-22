This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Lo…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperat…