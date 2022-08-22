This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
