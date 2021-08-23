Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 93.87. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.