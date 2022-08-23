 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

