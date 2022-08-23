For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
