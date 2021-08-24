Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94.38. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
