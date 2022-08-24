 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

