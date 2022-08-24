Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
