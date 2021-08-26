Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.71. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.