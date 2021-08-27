This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96.45. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the making…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and vari…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the maki…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day to…