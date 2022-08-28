Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
